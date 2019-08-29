



Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says no government has invested more in infrastructure development than the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.





Mohammed said this at the 9th quadrennial conference of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) on Thursday, in Abuja.





He assured Nigerians that the “Next Level” administration of Buhari will witness a faster pace of infrastructure development, adding that a lot of ongoing projects would be delivered and put to use for the comfort of the people.





“The government is investing massively in the provision of critical infrastructure to enable you to discharge your duties effectively and efficiently,” he said.

“As a matter of fact, no government has invested more in infrastructure development than the Buhari administration.





“As I speak, there is at least one federal road under construction in each of the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.





“The setting up of the 650 million dollar presidential infrastructure fund is aimed at accelerating the ongoing construction work on the Second Niger bridge, Lagos-Ibadan expressway, east-west road, Abuja-Kano expressway and the Mambilla hydro-electric project.





“There is no better demonstration of president Buhari’s commitment to deliver on critical infrastructure across the country.”





The minister also called on the NURTW to support the government as it develops innovative measures to tackle the challenge of insecurity on the roads.





He encouraged the union to support the fight against insecurity by providing timely information to security agencies, particularly on all black spots on the nation’s highways.





