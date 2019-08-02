



The Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, on Thursday, said the era where President Muhammadu Buhari was threatened with “impeachments” by the previous legislature was over with his emergence as Deputy Senate President and that of Sen. Ahmed Lawan, Senate President.





“Gone are those when impeachment threats will be issued to the President. But today we are having a house where you have the Senate President, Sen. Ahmed Lawan and myself combined, we will make Nigeria better with the supports of all Nigerians.”





Sen. Omo-Agege made the assertion in his country home, Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.





Sen. Omo-Agege said he his occupying the position of “Deputy Senate President” because President Muhammadu Buhari made it possible for him.

While pointing out that President Buhari loves the Urhobo people and Deltans in particular, Sen. Omo-Agege said President Buhari has appointed a Deltan in the person of Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN as a minister to serve in his cabinet even though the odds leading to his emergence were enormous.





According to Sen. Omo-Agege, “President Buhari put his legs down that I become the Deputy Senate President.”





Sen. Omo-Agege urged Deltans to thank President Buhari for his emergence as Deputy Senate President serving with the most vibrant Sen. Ahmed Lawan as President of the Senate who is working positively to ensure that the next level agenda of the president comes to reality.





Sen. Omo-Agege also stated that the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governors also supported his emergence as Deputy Senate President just as he thanked all of them for the supports.