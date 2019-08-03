



The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on Saturday, said that no voting age of any Nigerian will regret re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term, saying that Mr President was committed to solving myriads of problems confronting the country.





Omo-Agege said his emergence as Deputy Senate President was made possible through the efforts of President Buhari and other key leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Omo-Agege said this at his Orogun country-home, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta on Thursday evening, when he received a heroic welcome at the Osubi Airstrip in Okpe Council Area of the state.





Since his election as Senator and Deputy Senate President, the first time Omo-Agege would be returning home since his reelection as senator representing Delta Central senatorial district and subsequent elevation as Deputy Senate President of the 9th SeNate.

Omo-Agege, who arrived with the 2019 State APC governorship candidate, Chief Great Ogboru, the state party chairman, Prophet Jones Erue and other prominent party leaders, thanked the people of Delta Central for the mandate given to him.





His arrival with Ogboru, however, doused the rumour of the cold war between him and the APC governorship candidate in 2019 general elections.





Omo-Agege said, “You all knew how I got to the position of the Deputy Senate President. It is a position that has not come to the South-South region since 1999. But today, we got that position and all of this only became possible because of the full support of President Muhammadu Buhari.





“I told you that if you vote for me and Buhari, you will not regret it because Buhari loves Urhobos and Nigerians; and he has fulfilled it by giving us DSP and a Minister.”





Omo-Agege while thanking all APC governors, National Leaders of the APC and fellow Senators of the ninth National Assembly for ensuring that he emerged the DSP, further vowed not to let his people down by fulfilling all his promises made to them during the electioneering campaigns.





“I thank you all for putting this show of solidarity with multitude of Deltans to welcome me, despite the short notice. I thank you for making it possible for me to become the Senator. The 2019 elections were very tough but you all stood for me”, he added.





Meanwhile, the Federal Commissioner of the National Population Commission (NPC) Sir Richard Odibo has dismissed insinuation that there was rift between Omo-Agege and the 2019 APC Governorship Candidate, Chief Ogboru.





Odibo made this declaration while thanking thousands of Delta Central APC supporters during a grand reception organized to welcome the lawmaker.





According to him, “All the rumours you are hearing about Chief Ogboru and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege are mere talk just to destroy their relationship.We therefore thank Senator Omo-Agege for a job well done for making Deltans proud.”