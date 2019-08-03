



The leader of the Indigenous , IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu and Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central Senator have condemned the arrest of the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore, by men of the Department of State Services, DSS.





Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow Protests, was picked up at his apartment in the early hours of Saturday.





The politician posted a distress tweet at exactly 1:25 am which reads, “DSS invades Sowore’s.”





Reacting, Nnamdi Kanu on his Twitter page said, “Fulani tyranny & primitive dictatorship will never win this war against the massed ranks of oppressed people in Nigeria.”





“Suppressing the right to protest in a so-called democracy will only hasten the collapse of that ZOO.#FreeSowore & allow the #RevolutionNow right to protest.” he added.





Also, Shehu Sani on Twitter wrote, “Our democracy is a block of ice floating on warm waters.





“The sponsored protest and attacks on the @AmnestyNigeria stands condemned.The arrest & detention of @YeleSowore is needless.I join the call for his release #FreeSowore.”