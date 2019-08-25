Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Aloy Ejimakor, counsel to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has denied reports that his client instructed his members to attack, humiliate and arrest South-East governors and other Igbo leaders in foreign countries.In a recent statement, Ejimakor stated that what Kanu told his supporters is elected leaders from Nigeria and Southeast in particular who prefer junketing and gallivanting abroad instead of working for the electorate should be ready to answer tough questions from Nigerians and the people of Southeast in general who are in Diaspora.His words, “What Kanu had said, and it’s verifiable, is that Nigerian elected officials, especially those from the Southeast, (including governors), who derelict and still derelict their duties to the people and prefer to junket and gallivant abroad should be ‘prepared to answer tough questions from the Nigerian/Southeast Diaspora.“In plain terms, the so-called threat is not of violence or battery but of gutsy demonstrations or protests, of tough questions or heckling, of getting really close to the target. Therefore, Kanu never threatened or sanctioned any threat of actual physical violence, assault or battery, or anything that is illegal or criminal.And he had also stated that you don’t have to be afraid if you have done nothing wrong,” he said. “I think Nigerians, particularly Igbos need to see the Ekweremadu incident in Germany from the prism of German law, which, as we now know, is unarguably permissive of it.”“They include particularly the following:(a) Immediate and unconditional de-proscription of IPOB and delisting it as a terrorist organisation.(b) A truth and reconciliation commission on the Python Dance lethal military operations of September 2017.(c) A public apology for the extrajudicial killings of IPOB members and desecration of the palace of an Igbo traditional ruler at Afaraukwu, Abia State.(d) A genuine dialogue with IPOB on its demands for a referendum on the restoration of Biafra.(e) Discontinuance of the ongoing prosecution of IPOB members and forbearance of any future arrests and prosecutions. Is this asking for too much?”.