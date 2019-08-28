



Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday, lambasted Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed over his comment on President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Japan.





Recall that Buhari had on Sunday departed Nigeria for Japan to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) holding in the City of Yokohama, August 28-30, 2019.





Following the disclosure of Buhari’s travel itinerary, Kanu had directed IPOB members to ensure that the president was arrested and handed over to security operatives in Japan upon his arrival because he is an impostor.





NigerianEye, however, on Monday reported the arrival of Buhari in Japan.

However, IPOB alleged that the President was not in Japan, stressing that photographs of Buhari in the country were photoshopped.





Reacting to the directive by Kanu, Mohammed said IPOB members would pay with their blood if they attack Buhari on foreign soil.





Junaid Mohammed was quoted as saying, ”IPOB will pay with their blood if they attempt an attack on Buhari.”





Reacting to Mohammed’s comment, Kanu dared the former lawmaker to stop, “running his mouth like a captured bandit.”





Sharing the comment of Mohammed on his Twitter handle, Kanu wrote: “Rather than running his mouth like a captured bandit in police custody, Junaid Mohammed should allow Jubril to make a public appearance in Japan, only then will he understand how insanely fanatical we are about Biafra.





“IPOB is not Ohaneze or PANDEF that bow to threats.”

