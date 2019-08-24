



The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has explained why it has accepted Dr Chris Ngige’s reappointment as the Minister of Labour and Employment.





NLC had earlier kicked against President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision, but Ngige was confirmed alongside 42 other Ministers on Wednesday and will resume on Monday.





Speaking with The Guardian, the General Secretary of the NLC, Dr Peter Ozo-Eson, said that despite the history between Congress and the former Anambra state Governor, the labour movement would not unnecessarily antagonise the Minister.

“We felt that Dr Ngige should not be reappointed Minister, but now that Mr. President has reappointed him, we have to accept that.





“We know it is the prerogative of the President to appoint whomsoever he wishes and that is respected.





“However, we will engage the Minister for the betterment of the working people of this country,” Ozo-Eson said.

