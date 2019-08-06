The Nigerian Labour Congress, Lagos State branch, on Tuesday, joined the National Union of Air Transport Employees in picketing aviation catering company, Newrest ASL Nigeria Plc at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.NUATE, last week began the disruption of the activities of Newrest ASL over alleged unlawful working conditions of its employees.According to the union, the action is also to protest the refusal of the company to recognise a registered trade union, allow employees exercise the fundamental right of free association, victimisation of employees on the basis of joining and holding office in a trade union, arbitrariness in sanctioning employees and other forms of enslavement.The General Secretary of NUATE, Mr Ocheme Aba, said the management of the company had yet to speak with unions or address their concerns.