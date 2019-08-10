



Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank has asked Nigerians to publicly apologise to former President Goodluck Jonathan for working against his re-election in 2015.





Frank said in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja that traditional rulers, religious leaders and other Nigerians who sabotaged the Jonathan government must apologise to him if the nation is to move forward.





He said while the current security challenges facing the nation were there during the Jonathan era, the political activist alleged that they were better managed by the Jonathan government.





While acknowledging that there were things the Jonathan government should have done better, he said Nigerians made the wrong choice by electing the current administration, pointing out that he has publicly apologised to the former President.





He said: “I call on Nigerians that we should beg former President Goodluck Jonathan for wrongly voted him out and sabotaged his government. I must confess that as an APC figure in 2015, we fabricated many lies against Jonathan, though I have publicly apologised to him but other Nigerians, especially the pastors, Imams, traditional rulers and other opinion leaders should beg for forgiveness too.





“It is obvious now that insecurity in our Nation has gone out of hand. The challenge was limited to a zone under Goodluck Jonathan but presently no state, including General Buhari’s home state is secured.





“Under Jonathan, Fulani herdsmen were using stick but they now carry AK 47. Under Jonathan, lives of Nigerians were more important despite the challenges but under Buhari, cows are more important than lives.





“There was democracy and rule of law under Jonathan but its now rule of force and impunity. Under Jonathan, National Assembly were active and working but its now a rubber stamp.





“Under Jonathan, Nigerians abroad were relocating back home but under Buhari Nigerians are running away. Under Jonathan Nigerians are respected all over the world but that has since gone under Buhari.





“Under Jonathan Nigerians were crying in tears but now Nigerians are crying in blood Under Jonathan, there was freedom of speech but that has long gone under the APC administration.





“Under Jonathan, poverty, hunger and unemployment were not as bad as it is today. Under Jonathan Nigeria was a united Nation but sentiments have taken over now. As it is now, all the institutions of government that were working well under Jonathan have all been blackmailed and politicised.





“So, I call on others who betrayed Jonathan to come out publicly and apologise to him. I also use this opportunity to appeal to former President Jonathan to forgive Nigerians and bless the Nation against the evils that have pervaded the land.”