50+ policemen for one bobrisky.... When we need policemen on Abuja - Kaduna expressway , Lagos -benin express way and alot others ....Nigerian Police be playing with us — Royal Empire® (@Bonchico) August 31, 2019

U're here shouting Bobrisky is not harming anybody,wait till ur younger brother begin to tie woman wrapper..na that time u go kno wetin they mean by bad influence. — Guy wey Sabi (@Sir_bichi) August 31, 2019

Oh so bobrisky insulted a minister( minister of culture) and the man vex close the birthday party 😂😂😂no play for Nigeria oh. — J.🕊🇬🇭 (@jero_m3) August 31, 2019

Is Bobrisky He or she? — Jide Jammal Jaynaija (@JayNaija) August 31, 2019

The Nigerian police is Bullying Bobrisky and it's not okay.



It's not a crime to celebrate your birthday. It's not a crime to be a cross dresser.



Oppression comes for everyone if allowed on one person. You wont be immune,you're only making it stronger by supporting it in any way — OnyxDiary.Com (@OnyxGodwin) August 31, 2019

So Bobrisky is Nigeria's problem? A Transwoman celebrating her birthday is deserving of deployment of 100 police officers. Hours of security watch deployed to shut down a trans woman's birthday. Not against the rising crimes in the country! The @PoliceNG are our moral standards? August 31, 2019

*Boko haram comes

Nigerian government: we are doing our best.



*Fulani herdsmen

Nigerian government: just give them land let's live in peace



*bobrisky birthday party

Nigerian government: send in everyone we've got, we must end this national threat — Odo Kenie (@KenieOdo) August 31, 2019

Some.of these politicians used human parts as ritual to enter office, fly girls to exotic hotels to sleep with them, rob the country broke, even sleep with boys and that's fine.



But Bobrisky and BBN is where they draw the line on morality. Thorough bastards! 😒 — Cheema ن (@ChymaSama) August 31, 2019

Nigeria has got issues like kidnap, corruption, poverty and lack of consistent electricity amongst other things, but the police came for Bobrisky? Priorities looooool — four (@dxyzolaa) August 31, 2019

Seriously our society isn’t a progressive one and can never be anytime soon..



How in our messed up system is bobrisky our problem.



Oh yeah It’s a conservative state but even some part of the Arab countries have to drop conservatism.



Bobrisky is strategic hustler.. period.😡😡 — 😈OPTIMUS PRIME (@davovia) August 31, 2019

Though I may not like bobrisky like that, I can’t imagine getting arrested on my birthday... — kunna :)) (@kuntakunna) August 31, 2019

I’m tryna understand how bobrisky went from having police escort everywhere to getting arrested on his birthday 😂😂😂 — M🦋 (@Mazyyy__) August 31, 2019

Several Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the police invasion of the birthday party of Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, (Popularly knows as Bobrisky)NigerianEye earlier reported than men of the Nigerian police force invaded the venue of his 28th birthday party at The Pearl Gardens, Wole Olateju Crescent, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1 in Lagos, disrupted his party and whisked the controversial cross-dresser away.Read Tweets below...