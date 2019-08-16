



Nigerian university workers comprising the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, and Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, NASU, under the auspices of the Joint Action Congress(JAC), have vowed to commence a one-week warning strike from Monday.





A letter signed by the chairman of JAC, Samson Ugwoke and issued on Friday, said the warning strike was aimed at pushing the Federal Government to meet their demands.





According to the unions, the contending issues include payment of earned allowances, University Staff Schools matter, renegotiation of 2019 FGN/Unions agreement among others.





“At the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum, Sunday 18 August 2019, without a positive response from the Federal Government of Nigeria, members shall proceed on a 5-day warning strike in all Branches from Monday 19th to Friday 23rd August 2019.

“You are, therefore, directed to properly mobilize our members for this action. All defaulting branches shall be sanctioned accordingly. Please be guided,” the letter reads.





The Non-Academic staff Union of Universities had earlier planned for a nationwide protest on July 15 ahead of an indefinite strike over the failure of the federal government to implement its agreements with them.





Meanwhile, Joint Action Congress(JAC), University of Jos branch, had given the Federal Government a two-day ultimatum within which to meet their demands or face a five-day warning strike.





Mrs Esther Ezeama, the chairperson of the union, gave the ultimatum during a news conference on Thursday in Jos.

