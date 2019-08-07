The Anambra State Police Command has said its personnel will henceforth guard lodges where members of the National Youth Service Corps in the state are accommodated.The state Commissioner of Police, John Abang , stated this on Tuesday when the NYSC State Coordinator, Kehinde Aremu, paid him a visit in his office in Awka.Abang assured the corps members of their security across the state.He requested the addresses of the corps members’ lodges in the state to enable the command patrol and secure them.Abang said, “The security of corps members in the state forms part of the responsibility of my command.“I assure you of adequate and maximum security and safety of corps members and their lodges across the state.”The NYSC coordinator had earlier said the visit was to show appreciation to the police for the protection of the corps members during their orientation camping.He appealed to the command to intensify patrol around the corps members’ lodges in the state.