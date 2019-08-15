 Nigerian govt changes name of Twitter handle | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Nigerian govt changes name of Twitter handle

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Thursday, changed its Twitter handle name from AsoRock to NigeriaGov.

In a tweet posted this morning, the government said the change was to reflect the handle representing and acting on its behalf.



The tweet reads:

NOTIFICATION:

Twitter handle changed from @AsoRock to
@NigeriaGov
, to more accurately reflect the fact that this handle represents, and exists on behalf of, the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Thank you for following.



