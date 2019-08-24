Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Leicester City combative midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, is already planning for life after football by returning to school, Sports Extra reports.Ndidi in his spare time away from football is studying a business degree at De Montfort University, Leicester.The 22-year-old said he wants to use his business degree to improve facilities for young footballers in Nigeria once he is done playing active football.Ndidi also revealed that he has tried to keep his degree study on a low profile by wearing a hoodie when on campus and even from his teammates.“I try to keep a low profile, no one knows me here except for a few” he revealed on Skysports.“I think they don’t know yet but maybe they will know now. I am sure that the first person that will come to talk to me about is Jamie Vardy,” Ndidi said of his teammates.The Eagles midfielder also reflected on his performance against Chelsea in a 1-1 draw.“It was a mixed feeling, I was hurt because I let the Chelsea goal happened, and I also scored a great goal that gave us the equalizer,” he told Skysports.Ndidi was a key player for the Super Eagles as the country finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt last June.Meanwhile, Ndidi insists the Foxes are ready to pick their first three points of the season when they face newly-promoted Sheffield United in an English premier League game on Saturday (today).The Foxes travel to South Yorkshire following successive draws with Wolves and Chelsea, while the Blades have secured four points from their opening two matches.Ndidi, who scored Leicester’s equaliser at the Stamford Bridge, says the Foxes can now approach this weekend’s outing with a sense of belief after their performance in West London.The midfielder noted that it is a game they should win. “They’re a very good team, it’s something we should actually get something out of.“The last two games we drew and I think this is something we have to get something out of, because it’ll give us the edge to move up the table and give us more points. We’re ready for it,” he revealed on the club’s official website.The 22-year-old is hesitant to set any specific targets for the 2019/20 campaign, but is nonetheless determined to reach the season’s conclusion with Leicester in a healthy position in the Premier League table.“For me, I wouldn’t say top six is the aim, I would say getting so many points to minimise the gap,” he continued.“Anything can happen, so we try to get as many points as we can that will get us at the top of the table.“These games are very important, we don’t just say top six or top three. We have to get the points out of the games before we place ourselves at the top,” he said.