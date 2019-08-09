



Notorious cultist, Bobrisky of Gokana has been apprehended by the Nigerian Army.





Bobrisky’s capture comes less than twenty-four hours after Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike placed a thirty million naira bounty on him.





Speaking during a security meeting with leaders of Rumuolumeni Community at the Government House Port Harcourt, Governor Wike thanked the Nigerian Army for capturing the suspected cultist.





Governor Wike called on community leaders to supply information to the State Security council on criminals in their communities for the security agencies.

He described Rumuolumeni as one of the flashpoints in the state, where criminals use the waterway as a getaway point.





He urged community leaders to cooperate with the State Government to check the activities of cult groups and insecurity in the area.





“The Army has captured Bobrisky of Gokana. I will pay the bounty that I promised to the Nigerian Army.





“Anyone who generates insecurity in Rivers State, I am ready to pay any amount to ensure the arrest of that person,” he said.





Spokesman of the Rumuolumeni Community, Collins Wagbara expressed happiness that Governor Wike has commenced the process of constructing key roads in the area.