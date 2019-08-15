The Nigerian Army, on Wednesday announced commencement of the 2019 recruitment process.
Brigadier General Gabriel Ochigbano, Acting Military Secretary (Army), made the announcement in a statement.
It said applicants are to do only one registration.
“This excercise closes 28th September, 2019. Application commences today 14th August 2019. Any application prior to this date is void”, the statement added.
SEE HOW TO APPLY:
– Log on to www.nigerianarmyms.ng to create an account.
– Read the qualification criteria.
– From the home page, select DSSC application.
– On successful registration, you will receive an email notification containing your login details.
– Click on ‘Login’ to complete the application form.
– Ensure all required documents listed below are uploaded:
– Passport photograph.
– Educational certificates.
– Evidence of membership of any professional body.
– Certificate of state of origin.
– Birth certificate or age declaration.
PRINT OUT
– Applicants must print out their online generated photo-slip on completion of their application.
– The first page is to be signed by the Registrar of Court of Law while the second page is to be signed by the applicants’ Local Government Chairman/Secretary or any military officer of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel or equivalent and above who hails from his/her state.
The statement added that successful applicants would be required to present their printed photo-slips to the selection board during interview.
