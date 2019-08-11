



A former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, on Sunday warned President Muhammadu Buhari against the continued detention of the leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky by the agents of the federal government.





Ladoja, who is also the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland gave this warning while addressing journalists at his Ondo Street, Ibadan residence shortly after he joined Muslim faithful to observe the two-Rakah compulsory Eld-Kabir prayer at the University of Ibadan Central Mosque.





Ibrahim Yaqoub El Zakzaky, has been in detention since December 2015.





Few days ago, a Kaduna High Court granted Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leave to travel abroad for medical treatment.





The court granted the incarcerated IMN leader and his wife, Zeenat, permission to travel to India for treatment.





In his ruling, Justice Darius Khobo ordered officials of the state government to accompany El-Zakzaky during his trip abroad. Justice Khobo, however, did not specify how long they are to stay in India.





But, the former governor, while reacting, said that it will amount to injustice if the government continued to detain El-Zakazaky without any reason.





Ladoja, who urged Buhari to obey the Court orders on El-Zakazaky, added that perceived injustice such as disobedience to court order were some of the reasons some Nigerians were not happy with the present government.





Ladoja said, “If we are not careful, we will complicate the problem. We have constitutional governments at all levels. No arm should dominate another. If one dominates another, we will be in problem.





“We are looking for another problem if the man dies in custody.”





He urged Nigerians to be their own police instead of relying on the government to provide security for them, saying that the government of the day was not ready to provide security for the people.





“The government is not ready for security. If it is ready, government knows what to do.





“We are not frank with ourselves and sincere with the people. A lot of people don’t trust the government again because of insincerity.





“This is the only festival for all faiths. All faiths believe in Prophet Ibrahim. The only thing the festival teaches is that we must believe in God. If you promise people you must fulfil it. Government must fulfil its promise to the people. There is nothing better than sacrifices.”





He also disclosed that reconciliation was ongoing on the tussle between the Olubadan and the elevated Obas.