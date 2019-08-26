Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Presidency said on Sunday that it would issue executive orders and engage the National Assembly to pass new laws to put a stop to online fraud involving Nigerians.It promised to cooperate with the United States to find urgent solutions and halt a repeat of the fraud that led to the arrest of my 80 suspects by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the US.Out of the number, 77 are Nigerians.The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, disclosed this when he appeared on Politics Today, a live telecast byHe stated, “This is a double damage on every citizen of Nigeria; it’s a big scar on all of us who go out of this country and are seen in this image that these our brothers have created.”