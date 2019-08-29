



The FCT Police Command has assured the public of adequate security in Abuja.





It said this on Thursday while announcing commencement of investigation into intercepted explosive materials.





DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Police Public Relations Officer, in a statement said the explosives were discovered on Wednesday by a joint team of police operatives from the Command Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit and Nyanya Police Division at the Baba Nagode Motor Park in Nyanya.

“As part of the investigation process, one Hamisu Abah, Suleiman Hammeed, Onuh Sunday and Agwan Bulus have been arrested in connection with the unauthorized movement of the material.





“The suspects have been transferred to the Command Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.





“Meanwhile, members of the public are encouraged to go about their lawful activities as adequate security measures have been put in place by the Command to protect lives and property in FCT”, it added.

