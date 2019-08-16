



The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has taken the National Assembly and the executive arm of government in charge of the Police Trust Fund (PTF) to task on the present state of police barracks across the country.





CACOL lamented that the residence of police officers could pass for rat holes and slums, yet officers reside in them.





In a statement issued on Thursday by the Executive Chairman of the Centre, Debo Adeniran, CACOL decried the deplorable condition of police barracks across the country.





CACOL added that for this reason, the Nigeria police was rated among the top five worst police organizations in the world in 2016 by World Internal Security and Police Index.

It said, “Police barracks across the country are gradually trudging towards danger. In 2017, our Force was rated one of the top five worst police organizations in the world at the 2016 World Internal Security and Police Index.





“It was revealed that, the decrepit condition of the police barracks, which makes it imperative for the National Assembly and the Executive arm to find a common ground to expedite the passage of the Police Trust Fund, which would provide legislative framework for improving the living conditions of the Force.





“For instance, some policemen live in poorly equipped and dilapidated barracks, while majority lives among the civilians in low level rented apartment without basic amenities.





“In most cases, the barracks have been converted to offices as a result of inadequate office space. This situation tends to affect the general morale of the police and also the performance level.





“However, the level of unabashed neglect is disheartening and disgusting, ranging from dilapidated buildings, stinking gutters, shabby electric wiring, broken staircases, broken doors and shattered windows, torn roofs, and rusty balconies etc., are what will behold. Heaps of waste and many other unpleasant sights complete the nauseating picture of neglect you will see.





“The barracks could pass for rat holes and slums and yet officers reside in them. Most old and dilapidated buildings at some of the police barracks across the country are on the verge of collapsing, something that has been traced to the lack of maintenance culture in the country.





“Also, it was gathered that most of the funds allocated for the construction of police barrack across the country are been looted by some people. It is high time we call for a system reform on the condition of these barracks. Meanwhile, it is unfortunate that the people at the helm of affairs have been siphoning the money meant for the project for their own personal use.





“We aver that government should adhere to the call of the Nigerian police force on the state of their disrepair barracks. Also, Efforts should be made to build more barracks and provide accommodation for policemen which will enhance their productivity.”