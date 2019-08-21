



The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, says Nigeria needs to be re-positioned rather than being unnecessarily criticised.





Adesina, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is committed to repositioning the country.





“It’s not the time for cynicism in the country. It’s not the time for scepticism. If you want to be cynical or skeptical, you have a right for it but it wouldn’t do you good nor will it do the country well.





“Once there are explanations, the best thing is to accept them and together move forward to reposition Nigeria. That is what matters, not unnecessary criticism for the sake of criticising,” he said.





Adesina’s comment comes shortly after President Buhari held a retreat for minister’s designate, asking the incoming members of his cabinet to brace up for the tasks ahead of their inauguration on Tuesday.





Although the presidential aide admitted that the current administration is being criticised, he, however, said it isn’t disturbed by the level of criticisms.





He explained that the Federal Government rather work on those seen as genuine and constructive in order to take Nigerians to improve on the nation’s economy, security and in fighting corruption.

