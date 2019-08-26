Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Daniel Olukoya, on Sunday said Nigeria needed the divine intervention of God to overcome its troubles.Olukoya said this while speaking with journalists at the international convention and 30th anniversary of the MFM themed ‘Rearranged for Revival’ and held at its Prayer City, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.The pastor, who noted that he believed in the oneness of the country, said if Christians could pray more, the country would be in a better position.He said, “We need divine intervention as a nation but I’m a believer of one Nigeria and I believe God has a purpose for where we are. I keep telling people that if we look at the map of Africa, it looks like a gun and Nigeria is at the trigger end of it, so God has a purpose for us and I believe if Christians pray more and do what they should do, everything will be fine.”Celebrating its first-class students, the church awarded over 300 students from various universities and polytechnics across the world.According to Olukoya, the award represented his passion for youths and their success stories, adding that rewarding the graduates for their exemplary academic performance was part of his 70-point plan for youth development.He said, “As part of my passion for youths, I had a 70-point agenda to ensure their success in all their endeavours. The award is one, the MFM football team is another. To the glory of God, both are doing well now. This award started in 2010 when we gave out 19 cars to first-class graduates. By 2013, the number of first-class graduates had risen to 77. We could no longer afford to give out cars, so we resorted to giving out cash awards.“Now in 2019, we have over 300 deserving beneficiaries from various universities and institutions of higher learning across the world.”At the event were Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.