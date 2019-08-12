



The apex northern socio-cultural organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has said that Nigeria is in trying period.





In a Sallah message to Muslim faithful Monday morning, ACF spokesperson, Ibrahim Biu complained of the economic hardship facing Nigerians:





“The Eid-el-Adha or Eid-el-Kabir is a celebration by the Muslim Ummah in obedience to Allah’s command. It is also a period of sacrifice and a reflection on the significance of the letter and spirit of the festival.





“The Muslim Ummah are therefore enjoined to be steadfast in propagating what Islam stands for, among which are love, good neighborliness, tolerance, accommodation, compassion, support for the needy and peaceful coexistence amongst the various communities,” he said.

“Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) hereby wishes to extend its felicitations and good wishes to the Muslim Ummah and all Nigerians on this special occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.





“May the lessons of the sacrifices made translate into unity of purpose and love for one another. The Forum urges all Nigerians to be patient and continue to have hope in our country inspite of our current security and socioeconomic challenges. With commitment and resilience, we shall overcome them.





“ACF however appeals to governments at all levels to put in security measures that will ensure maximum protection of lives and property, while and at the same time implement policies and programs that will boost the economy and reduce the economic hardship that tend to stoke security challenges across the nation.





“In the spirit of the season, therefore, we urge all Nigerians particularly politicians to avoid unnecessary divisive acts that are capable of jeopardizing our democracy and peaceful coexistence as a nation.





“In the same vein, ACF appeals to the youths to avail themselves to empowerment opportunities offered by governments, individuals and non governmental organizations (NGOs) that add value to themselves and to the communities rather than take to criminal acts that comes with poverty, unemployment and frustrations





“Nigeria is in a trying period with so many challenges, especially insecurity and economic hardships, hence the need to fervently pray for peace, stability, prosperity and avoid any act that will not be helpful.





“We particularly urge our youths to disregard calls that are inimical to the corporate existence of one indivisible Nigeria,” the ACF said.