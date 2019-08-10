



Uche Nwosu, son-in-law to Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo state, says Nigeria does not need a revolution.





Nwosu said this in reaction to the #RevolutionNow protest that took place in some parts of the country on Monday.





Speaking with journalists on Friday, the Action Alliance (AA) candidate in the last Imo governorship election, said instead of protesting, citizens should support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.





“It is wrong for anyone to say he is doing revolution. It is not good for the country. What we need to do now is to support the president… What revolution are you talking about, revolution where? Do they understand what revolution is all about? Do they understand the implication of revolution? Do they understand the outcome?” Nwosu asked.

“Revolution is not what the country needs at this time. What we need is to support the administration of President Muhammad Buhari. Whatever you think would contribute to the development of the country, why don’t you put it down and present it to the president and they will add it up to whatever they have and the country would move forward?





“If anybody thinks there is a place the administration has not done well, put it down and say ‘Mr. President, if you add this to what you have it would make your administration better’. I think it is a bad advice for anybody to go on to the street to protest or carry on with this thing called revolution. It is not the best thing for us now. If we revolt, some persons would take the advantage of that and set every where ablaze.”





Omoyele Sowore, leader of the #RevolutionNow movement, is currently in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). Human rights activists, lawyers and critics of the government have described the detention of Sowore as illegal.