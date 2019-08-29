



Afrobeat maestro, Seun Kuti has declared that when next Nigerians abroad decide to beat up any visiting Nigerian politician he wants to be part of it.Kuti made this known while answering questions in a recent interview about the recent attack on a popular Nigerian Senator, Ike Ekweremadu.“What I would say is that next time any group of Nigerians is planning to beat up any Nigerian politician, and they don’t let me know about it, I will be very offended. That is the only thing I have to say about that because I was in Europe. The more hands, the merrier,” he said.On what he would do whenever he gets invited, Seun said: “The name that you want to give to your child is already in your stomach.”Over the years, Seun has been known to be one of the most vocal celebrities on national issues.