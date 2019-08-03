



The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reacted to reports that the organised labour may go on a nationwide strike for the full implementation of the new minimum wage.





President of the NLC, Mr Ayuba Wabba, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, said the congress would apply all available means to resolve disputes in the country as there were no such plans for strike.





According to him, before the union embark on any mass action or street protest, the issue(s) in contestation will be debated by the appropriate organs of the Congress, NAN reports.





“We would wish to inform our members and affiliate unions, civil society allies and the general public that the Nigeria Labour Congress is neither organising nor getting associated with any mass action or street protest over any issue in any part or every part of the country in the days ahead.





“Similarly, the decision to do a mass action or any form of protest is usually taken by those organs.





“Accordingly, we wish to state unambiguously that neither has such an issue arisen nor a debate for a mass action taken place, let alone a decision to proceed on a mass action,” he said.





He, however, said the Congress respects the right of the citizenry to freely associate and hold an opinion, and to peacefully protest against any policy or policies with which they disagree.