The Joint Action Committee of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has directed its members to embark on a five-day nationwide strike beginning August 19 -23.According to a statement jointly signed by the General Secretary NASU, Comrade Peter Adeyemi, and National President SSANU, Comrade Samson Ugwoko respectively, said the directive follows the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum given to the federal government and its failure to show firm commitment towards resolving a number of issues as demanded by the two unions.Among the issues presented to the government by the unions include, payment of earned allowances, university staff schools and renegotiation of the 2009 agreements.You are hereby directed to embark on a five- day strike effective from Monday to Friday.“Be informed that the strike is total and comprehensive for the five days. No form of concession or internal arrangement should be made with managements while all members must be directed to stay away from their duty posts.“You are hereby directed to fully mobilize your members and ensure full compliance,” the joint statement stated.The union leaders, however, warned that any branch of the union which fails to comply with the decision of the national executive councils of the two unions will be sanctioned.“The national leadership shall not hesitate in this regard,” they warned.