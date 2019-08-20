



Investigators with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has retrieved more documents linking the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita, to the alleged N3b contract scam.





There were also indications that Oyo-Ita may face trial along with a former minister and some civil servants linked to some phoney contracts.





Oyo-Ita did not report at work on Monday, and was absent at the presidential retreat organised for ministers-designate in Abuja.





The Nation quoted EFCC sources that, “if Mrs. Oyo-Ita refuses to appear for further interrogation, there is enough evidence to put her on trial.”





“Our detectives have received more contract papers and payment vouchers, statements from banks and account profiles.





“Certainly, we have more questions to ask from Oyo-Ita whose recovery we are monitoring. We need more sessions with her in the light of revelations from some permanent secretaries and directors of finance from some ministries.”





“With our investigation in the last eight to 10 months, we have appreciable evidence to put her on trial with a former minister and some top government officials and companies.





“We hope she will help the cause of justice by returning to the EFCC for further interrogation. She is on administrative bail, but her passports are already seized.”





On Oyo-Ita’s decision to retire, a top civil servant, said, “The truth is that she has been advised by her associates, relations and colleagues in the civil service to quit in order to clear her name.





“Some political bigwigs who have interceded on her behalf also advised her to step aside. I think she might have weighed her options by now. This explains why the speculation of her retirement was rife.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday