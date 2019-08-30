Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Contrary to the stand of the Federal Government that the nation only has revenue challenge and not debt problem, economists and experts have said that the country has a huge debt burden.The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, had at a meeting with the members of staff of the ministry on Monday said that Nigeria did not have any debt challenge but a challenge with generating sufficient revenue.The minister decried what she described as ‘insensitivity’ concerning the debt situation in the country, preferring that attention should rather be focused on revenue generation rather than debt.However, in separate interviews with our correspondents on Thursday, experts, including a professor of economics at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Sheriffdeen Tella, and the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr Bismarck Rewane, said that there was the need to be concerned about the nation’s debt situation.