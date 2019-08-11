



Blogger and social media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, has said that though she has a high s3x drive, she cannot date a man who is way younger than her.





Speaking with Saturday Beats during the week, she said, “Nigerians don’t talk about s3x. They don’t get exclusive like I have done. The s3x drive thing was something that happened to me at a stage but many people don’t like to talk about it in Nigeria because they don’t think it is proper.





What is going on with me now at 55 is the same thing that happened when I was a teenager. I think it is something peculiar to women in their fifties. I have spoken with a lot of women in their fifties and they tell me their s3x drive becomes higher at that age. That is why there are a lot of sugar mummies. Many of these women are having sex with younger men but I want an older guy.





Some of my friends say that the older guys are now impotent and cannot have s.e.x anymore. But I believe there is somebody out there (for me). I really cannot date a younger guy. Maybe somebody who is in his forties, or a 50-year-old man.”





Meanwhile, on her 55th birthday during the week, one of Olunloyo’s sons with the handle, @eni2171987, on Instagram, had written, “Happy 55th birthday my so-called-mother.” According to Olunloyo, the said post was actually made a year ago. She stated, “That was last year. My son called me around 2am just to wish me happy birthday, so I told him to call me in the morning because I was tired at the time. He then made that particular post, and a year later, it is now everywhere.”





On what she has planned for the rest of the year, Olunloyo said, “I am doing two new things in the media, as regards investigative journalism. I am working on COZA and the case of the young man, Chinedu Obi, who was killed in Ogun State by policemen who claimed that he broke windows of cars in their station. I am going to be doing an investigation on that because the police authorities haven’t released his body to his family until they pay for all the damages Chinedu caused. I have spoken with all the family members and I am about to ‘unleash’ that one.”