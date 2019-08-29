



Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has disclosed that his monthly salary as the state governor is N650,000.





He, therefore, declared his readiness to tackle poor remuneration in the state’s civil service.





Makinde made this declaration while addressing the newly sworn-in Commissioners in the state as he reiterated his commitment towards finding a lasting solution to the issue of poor remuneration in the civil service.





He maintained that poor remuneration packages could be counterproductive to anti-corruption initiatives.









He said, “We do have challenges and I can give you an example of the kind of issues that we are faced with. When I was on the podium being sworn-in, I announced that I was donating my salary to the pension board. I actually thought my salary was going to be like N3 or N4 million monthly but when I came in here, I discovered that my salary is only six hundred and fifty naira (N650,000) monthly, which is less than two thousand dollars ($2,000). And then, I have a budget of over five hundred million dollars.





“How can somebody earning $24,000 a year preside over a five hundred million dollar budget? The temptation is just too high.





“When I was growing up, anytime I saw permanent secretaries and top civil servants, all around with their entourage, jeeps, Land cruisers, I thought they were making it big because I was driving Peugeot or Toyota Camry.





“But when I came in here, the salary of Permanent Secretaries is under N500,000 per month; in such an environment where you have contractors coming with big temptations. The expectation is just too great and high. But the good news is, we will find a solution to this. It’s going to business unusual in Oyo State.”





He charged all the new Commissioners in the state to key into his vision and manifesto of accelerated development of Oyo State, adding that the administration would conduct business in an unusual manner that would change the narrative about governance in the state.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday