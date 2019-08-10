Former Big Brother Nigeria housemates, Teddy A and BamBam, recently took to social media to share the news of their engagement. Many commented that the engagement was a publicity stunt while others predicted that the union would not last.Speaking withBambam said, “It (engagement) is real. Just like every other thing, you would see it happen. I can’t start giving (wedding) dates”.BamBam also advised intending couples to be best friends with their partners so they can know each other’s limits and boundaries. She stated, “If you cannot make a best friend out of your intending partner, where you know their limits and their boundaries, then you are messed up really. I am blessed that Teddy is mature, not careless, and as public figures, we know how to manage situations that seem beyond our control.”Describing her union with Teddy in the Big Brother house as fate, she said, “Fate happened to us. I can’t say it was pre-planned. He had a serious relationship that was one-year-old before I met him. He had a girlfriend he was serious with, so we did not plan to fall in love with each other. We did not know we would last this long. We had a very rare connection in the house. We both knew it but we kept telling ourselves ‘it’s just for the game’ but it was no game. So, I can’t predict what fate has designed. So, people should not go in there hoping to be a Teddy A and BamBam. I went to the house for a different purpose, but ended up getting Teddy as a bonus.”Speaking on her challenges running a business in Nigeria, she said the irregularity of power supply was a major issue. She added, “Since I have had my own factory, electricity has been a major challenge. I have to always run generators which are not cost-effective and affect profits. However, these issues have not dissuaded me from furthering the business. I am capitalising on my strong survival mentality as a Nigerian.”