Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has declared that no political godfather was involved in his election.Makinde spoke in Akure, Ondo State capital, during his family’s thanksgiving at the St. David’s Anglican Cathedral, Ijomu, Akure, Ondo State capital.The governor, who was accompanied by some members of the State Executive Council and leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said rather than any godfather, God Himself supported him all the way.He said: “I am standing before you that I am a testimony of an individual assuming the position of a governor of a state without a godfather apart from the Almighty.“When I wanted to go into politics, my two mothers doubted me. They called me late in the night – that is Mama Akure and Mama Ibadan – and told me in Akure and Ibadan dialects that, if politicians give you anything, do not take.“They said this because of their belief that no godly person should go into politics. If my mother can doubt me, it means I should not worry if an outsider does the same.“But I am standing here before you to say that a godly person can go into politics and do well.”The governor encouraged godly people to participate in politics, saying: “Holding political position does not make person depart from the ways of God.“The church was 100 per cent involved in my election in Oyo State. It was the first time that a provost of a church became an activist.“During voting, the provost called that some people had stolen ballot box and described where they kept it. We made necessary contact and the box was retrieved and taken to where it should be for people to vote.“We as a church should not be timid. It is only when godly people participate in politics that we can sanitise our environment. The church must organise to participate actively in politics.“As you all know, election would soon come in Ondo State. I will also be here to campaign; so the church should be ready to participate.”In his sermon, the Bishop of Akure Diocese Rev. Simeon Borokini recommended certain policies that the governor must put in place for him to be successful.Borokini, who was represented by Rev Cornelius Osinyemi, said the governor must revamp the old farm settlements established by late Chief Obafemi Awolowo to engage the youths in agriculture.He urged the governor to make available in the farm settlements modern farm equipment for people to engage in different aspects of farming like fishery, piggery, poultry and many others.The bishop also suggested that the government should be ready to buy agricultural products from farmers to guarantee stable income for farmers.Borokini also advised the governor to rehabilitate schools in the state and make the welfare of teachers a priority just as he must take welfare of workers and pensioners a serious matter.The bishop also urged the governor to use his experience as a private sector person to attract investors to Oyo State by creating a conducive environment in the state.