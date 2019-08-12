 Monaco sign Nigeria’s Henry Onyekuru on five-year deal | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Monaco sign Nigeria’s Henry Onyekuru on five-year deal

7:11 PM 0
A+ A-

Monaco have signed Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru on a five-year-deal from Everton, the French club announced on Monday.

“I’m very happy to join a great club like AS Monaco. I will give everything to improve and help the club to have a great season. I look forward to meeting my teammates,” the 22-year-old told Monaco’s website.

Onyekuru, who has made 11 appearances for the Super Eagles, originally joined the Premier League side in 2017 but has spent the two past campaigns on-loan with Anderlecht and Galatasaray.

The winger scored 14 league goals in Turkey last season and reportedly joins the Ligue 1 outfit for 17 million euros ($19 million).


Leonardo Jardim’s options in front of goal could be strengthened further with Sevilla’s France forward Wissam Ben Yedder being linked with a move to Stade Louis II.

However former club captain Radamel Falcao and Portugal wide-man Rony Lopes have been linked with moves away from the Principality.



KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top