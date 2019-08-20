Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

President Muhammadu Buhari has told ministers designate that the majority of Nigerians are poor and impatient to see the good results of governance.He said the expectations placed a burden on the ministers to deliver on their responsibilities in the next four years.“Our work is just beginning…Majority of our people are poor and hoping for a better life,” Buhari stated in an address to wind down a two-day retreat for the 43 ministers designate and other senior government officials in Abuja.He directed them to freely initiate ideas and channel them for the attention of the Federal Executive Council through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.For matters requiring his direct and immediate attention, Buhari asked the ministers to route them through the office of his Chief of Staff, Mr Abba Kyari.The ministers designate will be inaugurated on Wednesday.