 Ministers designate to get portfolios after swearing-in —Presidency | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Ministers designate to get portfolios after swearing-in —Presidency

12:01 PM 0
A+ A-


Ministers designate set to be sworn in on Wednesday (today) at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja would get their portfolios and Ministerial mandate after the ceremony.

This was revealed by Tolu Ogunlesi, Head of the Presidency’s Digital Communications.

He said this via his verified Twitter handle

He said, “Ministers will be sworn in and will receive their portfolios and Ministerial Mandates today.”


The Presidency via its Twitter handle had earlier revealed that the Ministerial Mandate of each minister would be based on the assigned Ministry, and it will spell out priorities, deliverables and timelines



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top