Ministers will be sworn in and will receive their portfolios and Ministerial Mandates today. #AsoVillaToday — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) August 21, 2019

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Ministers designate set to be sworn in on Wednesday (today) at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja would get their portfolios and Ministerial mandate after the ceremony.This was revealed by Tolu Ogunlesi, Head of the Presidency’s Digital Communications.He said this via his verified Twitter handleHe said, “Ministers will be sworn in and will receive their portfolios and Ministerial Mandates today.”The Presidency via its Twitter handle had earlier revealed that the Ministerial Mandate of each minister would be based on the assigned Ministry, and it will spell out priorities, deliverables and timelines