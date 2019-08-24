Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The founder of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr. Daniel Olukoya, revealed that God gave him the vision to start MFM when he was living in a one-bedroom rented apartment.Olukoya, who is now General Overseer, MFM Ministries (Worldwide), disclosed this on Saturday during the church’s 30th year anniversary and international convention holding at its Prayer City, along Lagos -Ibadan Expressway.He told the congregation during a sermon, he titled: “Rearranged for Revival”, which is also the theme of the convention, that: “I was sleeping in my one-room apartment in the Boys Quarters of a house located on Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, in 1977, when I heard a sharp voice. I then woke up and walked towards the door. But I did not see anybody.“Again, for the second time, the voice came and as I was whose it was, the Holy Spirit said: ‘son remember the call of Samuel’.“Then he started giving the covenant that led to the establishment of the MFM.”He also said, though he got the messages and the covenant from God, MFM was not founded until 12 years later.‎According to a statement issued and made available to reporters by the spokesman to the General Overseer, Collins Edomaruse: “The convention, which opened for real spiritual activities, attracted hundreds of thousands of worshippers to the venue while millions of others are following the activities through the various alternative channels of the church.‎”Today’s activities include three Manna Water prayer sessions, 30 prayer sessions and 30 deliverance sessions.“The convention kicked off on Friday evening‎. Worshippers, in their thousands from all over the world, who had arrived early for the convention were treated to a highly-anointed and spiritually-packed concert on Friday evening as a prelude to today’s service.”Unveiling the programme of the event last Sunday at the international headquarters, Lagos, General Overseer of MFM, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, said the Saturday programme will be laced with three Holy Ghost-packed Manna Water Services.He encouraged worshippers to come to the meeting with their bottles of water as they connect to the awesome power of the Holy Ghost.He said: “The Manna Water service is one the church’s inter-denominational services that attracts millions of worshippers all over the world.“Worshippers, during several of their testimonies on the Manna Water service, say longtime yokes, intractable ailments and foundational curses, among others, are broken during the services.Olukoya, speaking on the programme, also said the special convention will come to a close on Sunday with a thanksgiving service at the same venue.