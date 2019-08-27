#lastmareports

Movement in/out of Ikorodu is heavy due to onlookers.

Many persons have been reported injured in an accident involving a truck of Dangote cement and a BRT bus in Ikorodu area of Lagos state about 10am on Tuesday.A witness said the BRT bus was coming from Ikorodu garage with passengers when the truck lost its brakes and rammed into the vehicle.We could not verify the claim as of the time of this report.Lagos State Traffic Managememt Authority (LASTMA) tweeted about the incident on its handle.“A fatal accident involving a loaded trailer going into Ikorodu that skidded off the main carriageway to collide with a high capacity bus on the BRT corridor,” the tweet read.LASTMA said evacuation process has started as victims of the accident have been rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.