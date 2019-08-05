



Manchester United have signed long-term target, Harry Maguire in a world-record £80 million deal from Leicester City.





The Englishman, seen as the ideal central defender to improve the Red Devils’ in defence, signs a six-year contract as the Old Trafford sleeping giants continue their rebuilding process under manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.





The transfer fee eclipses the £75 million paid by Liverpool for commanding centre back, Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.





The 26-year-old also becomes the most expensive English player but is the second most expensive signing in English football behind new teammate, Paul Pogba’s transfer from Juventus to Old Trafford.

The transfer of Maguire is the third business of the transfer window for Manchester United following the signing of youngsters Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£50 million) and Daniel James (£15 million) earlier in the summer.





The signing of Maguire by United continues the club from the red half of Manchester’s bid to return to glorious heights in the league after struggling for identity and EPL triumph since the retirement of their legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson.





Manchester United finished sixth in the English Premier League last season.