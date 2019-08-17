Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

A 39-year old man, Endurance Agazuma, who was caught with a forged vehicle master said he paid N12,000 to get it in Aba, Abia State.Endurance said the key can open any Toyota car.He was paraded at the Edo State Police headquarters after he was arrested in a hotel in Bénin City.Endurance told newsmen that has only used the key to steal two vehicles in Rivers and Benue States but he sold the cars to one Alhaji in Abuja.According to him, “ I have only stolen one Nissan Sunny and one Toyota. This master key can open any Toyota car. I sold the cars in Abuja. I am 39 years old. I did the key in Aba, Abia State. It was constructed for me last year for N12,000. The guy who introduced me is dead. The Alhaji that bought the cars knows I used to steal them.”Police Commissioner, Danmallam Abubakar, said the suspect would soon be charged to court.