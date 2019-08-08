Inter Milan have completed the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United for a €80 million (£74m/$90m), putting an end to a summer saga that sees the striker join forces with Antonio Conte.The deal was sealed on Thursday, barely hours to the transfer deadline.The Belgian international started his eight-year stay in the Premier League with Chelsea before ending it against them when Manchester United played a 1-1 draw with the “The Blues” at Old Trafford in April.More to follow..