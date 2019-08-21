



At least twelve of the newly sworn-in ministers have retained the portfolios that they held during the first term tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.





Buhari announced the portfolios assigned to the ministers after their swearing-in at the Aso Villa on Tuesday.





The ministers who retained their portfolios include, Chris Ngige (Minister of Labour and Employment) Rotimi Amaechi (Minister of Transportation), Hadi Sirika (Minister of Aviation), Geoffrey Onyeama (Minister of Foreign Affairs), Suleiman Adamu, (Minister of Water Resources), Mohammed Musa Bello (Minister of the Federal Capital Territory), Adamu Adamu (Minister of Education).





Others are Ogbonnaya Onu (Minister of Science and Technology), Suleiman Adamu (Minister of Water Resources), Zainab Ahmed (Minister of Finance), Abubakar Malami (Minister of Justice) and Lai Mohammed (Minister of Information and Culture).







President Muhammadu Buhari also remains in charge of the petroleum ministry Although Babatunde Fashola was removed as minister of power, he is still to head the Ministry of Works and Housing.

You can click here for the full list of ministers.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday