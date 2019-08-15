Coach Frank Lampard took great encouragement from Chelsea’s display in the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul on Wednesday, despite the disappointment of losing on penalties to English rivals Liverpool.“I think we can get better, there are things I still want us to improve on in terms of how we play slightly, but I am really happy with the performance,” said Lampard after Chelsea held the European champions to a 2-2 draw after extra time, only to lose 5-4 in the shoot-out.“To lose the game was disappointing but if it means Chelsea’s season can be something like how we played today, we’ll be OK.”Chelsea took the lead in Istanbul through Olivier Giroud, but Sadio Mane’s equaliser meant the match at the home of Besiktas went to extra time.The Senegal star then put Liverpool in front in the 95th minute, only for a Jorginho penalty to restore parity again.The decisive moment came after nine successful spot-kicks when Tammy Abraham’s effort was saved by Adrian.However, Chelsea were a match for Jurgen Klopp’s team for long spells and Lampard believed they were moving in the right direction after his first competitive game at the helm ended in a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United.“You know Liverpool have got to where they have got, and I have complete respect for Jurgen Klopp,” said Lampard.“I am a new manager who’s been here for six weeks or so, and what I saw today were things that I want in the team.