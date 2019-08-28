



The operators of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos, Primero Transport Services Limited, has absolved its driver who died in a fatal accident in Lagos on Tuesday of any blame.





Mr Fola Tinubu, the Managing Director of the firm, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday that there was nothing the driver of the bus could have done to avert the accident.





Three people were killed when a Dangote truck rammed into a BRT bus at Majidun area of Ikorodu, Lagos.





The cement-laden truck allegedly had a brake failure and skidded into the BRT lane, crushing an oncoming BRT bus with registration number LSR228XS.

Tinubu while nearly crying said: “The Dangote bus jumped up the caveat into the BRT lane and hit our bus headlong.





”There was nothing the bus driver could have done.





“Unfortunately, we lost the bus driver, one other staff of ours and a lady passenger.





“We are believing that all the injured will fully recover. The medical people are doing their best, for now, we have to keep praying for them,” he said.





Tinubu urged Lagos residents not to relent in prayers for the injured, assuring that the medical personnel were also not relenting to save their lives.

