Managing Director, The La Casera Company (TLCC), Mr Chinedum Okereke

Nigeria is famously regarded as having a teeming youth population that make up a majority of the populace. This younger demographic are expected to be the impetus for economic and ideological change as they are seen as having the ideas, energy and enthusiasm to lead the country into the future.In recent times, there has been a serious concern in the rising incidences of substance abuse and drug mixing among this group of Nigerians. This trend threatens to decimate the potential of young Nigerians if not checked. While no current empirical data exists, estimates suggest that about 47 – 50% of Nigeria’s youthful population is affected by the menace.As a responsible corporate business, The La Casera Company (TLCC) has resolved to fight the threat of drug abuse. To this end, the company has embarked on a strategic media sensitization campaign in Kano State targeted at tackling substance abuse in the country.Speaking on the campaign, the Managing Director TLCC, Mr Chinedum Okereke, opined that no nation can develop or make any meaningful progress without the contribution of the productive energy of its youthful population. Regrettably, this ugly trend is gaining ground in Nigeria and all hands need to be on deck to remedy the situation, he noted.“We aim to instil in them a sense of ownership and responsibility in their own journey as youths. Through the campaign, we also hope to inculcate the values of a common humanity in them. This integrated campaign includes the broadcast media, print and online, to help curb the increasing rate of substance abuse in Nigeria.Okereke expressed optimism on the expected outcomes of the campaign, revealing that the intended result of the campaign is for youths to gain a better understanding of the effects of drug use and the impact it has on their overall wellbeing.We are saying “Do not abuse drugs and stop mixing substances with either soft drinks or another other kind of drink. Say no to peer pressure, live responsibly and build a bright future for yourself. Together we can put an end to the scourge of drug abuse and influence our youths towards purpose fulfilment.”The MD used the opportunity to reassure consumers that La Casera apple is a thrilling, complete and wholesome soft drink with apple juice from concentrate, great apple taste and a unique refreshment experience.