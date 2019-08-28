



The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released final list of the party’s governorship aspirants in Kogi State.





This was contained in a statement Wednesday morning by Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary.





It noted that the list followed deliberation on the reports of the screening and appeal committees.





It added: “After a comprehensive review of the submissions by the two committees, relying on the party’s guidelines and the provisions of the Electoral Act, nine aspirants were finally cleared to contest the August 29, 2019 Indirect Governorship primary.

“Seven other aspirants did not meet the requirements for participation in the exercise.”





The list below





CLEARED

1. Yahaya Bello

2. Hadiza Iyoma Ibrahim

3. Yahaya Odidi Audu

4. Sani Lulu Abdullahi

5. Engr. Abubakar Bashir

6. Engr. Danlami Umar Mohammed

7. Yakubu Mohammed

8. Hassan Abdullahi

9. Ekele Aishat Blessing





NOT CLEARED

1. Prof. Mohammed Seidu Onaili

2. Usman Oyibe Jibrin

3. Mustapha Mona Audu

4. Rukkaya Ibrahim

5. Gen. Patrick Adenu Akpa

6. Babatunde Ayo Kunle Irukera

7. Muhammed Abubakar Unukwu Audu

