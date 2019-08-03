



Controversial On-Air media personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the recent abduction of five pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).





The General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, announced the abduction of the clerics on Friday at the Redeemed Camp, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.





Adeboye, while charging the congregation to pray for the release of the abductees, said the abduction took place on Thursday along the Ijebu-Ode axis.





“As a father, how do you think I should feel to hear that five of my children have been kidnapped while on their way to attend the Ministers Conference?” he had asked.





Also Speaking with journalists on Friday in Abeokuta, the police spokesman in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed names of the RCCG pastors.





Oyeyemi identified the victims as Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe, Ndubuizi Owuabueze.





Reacting to the abduction, Daddy Freeze took to his Instagram page mocking the 5 pastors.





Freeze, who has been a critic of Tithe in churches, criticized pastor Adeboye for calling for prayers.





He wrote; “Tithe payers and receivers abducted at gun point, Adeboye calls for prayers.”