The Kano State Government says it is set to begin free and compulsory basic and secondary education in the state for millions of out-of-school children, including the almajiri.The Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, stated this in Abuja on Friday after a meeting with the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, adding that the state would shortly pass a legislation to make primary and secondary education compulsory.Ganduje noted that the state had concluded plans to integrate the “almajiri education system into the modern academic curriculum.”The governor said, “We are having a very important decision on basic and secondary education in Kano. We have made a pronouncement that basic education and secondary education will be free and compulsory. In order to make it sustainable, we are holding a stakeholders’ summit for which I have come to invite the Minister of Education.“Mind you, we are not limiting it to basic education; secondary education will also be free and compulsory. So we are going to have a legislation to back it. As you know, basic education is already compulsory according to the Universal Basic Education Law.“On the Almajiri system, the essence of the summit is to take care of the out-of-school children, including the almajiri. What we plan to do is to integrate the Almajiri system with the modern western type of education. We are going to modify the curriculum so that it will tally with the national curriculum that we are operating at the moment.”