



The Kaduna State Government will on Wednesday file an appeal against the Monday’s decision of the state’s High Court allowing the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, to seek medical trip in New Delhi, India.





This was disclosed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Kaduna State, Mr Dari Bayero.





According to Bayero, the government would file the appeal against the decision of the court along with “terms of agreement” for the cleric’s planned foreign trip.





He said, “We are filing an appeal against the decision tomorrow (Wednesday).





“We are also filing along with it terms of agreement on the trip.”





But reacting to the development, El-Zakzaky’s lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), said, “I am not aware of any terms of agreement. The court’s ruling, which was essentially meant to save the lives of the applicants (El-Zakzaky and his wife), is clear and unambiguous.





“The authority, the State Security Service, which is keeping the custody of the applicants, has signified its intention to comply fully with the court order.





“That is where we stand and it is in line with the rule of law.





“If they are not satisfied with the court’s order they know what to do.”