Sani Lulu Abdullahi, former president of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), has picked an All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship form to contest the November governorship in Kogi state.
He will go against Yahaya Bello, the incumbent governor of the state, for the party ticket.
Abdullahi was NFF president from 2006 to 2010.
More to follow…
